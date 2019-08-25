Scotts Miracle (SMG) Shareholder Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.90 Million; As Novartis Ag (NVS) Valuation Rose, Sectoral Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 638,918 shares traded or 27.72% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 204,046 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.62 million, down from 213,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 2.12 million shares traded or 4.14% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Novartis to Invest More Than $100M to Research, Develop Antimalarials; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS MADE A MISTAKE, NEED TO GET BETTER AND IMPROVE EVERY ELEMENT OF BUSINESS PARTICULARLY REGAINING TRUST OF SOCIETY; 04/05/2018 – FDA OKS NEW USES FOR TAFINLAR, MEKINIST TAKEN TOGETHER FOR ATC; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 20/04/2018 – The art of CEOing — After fruitless talks, a bid from Vas and plenty of patience, AveXis CEO Sean Nolan slowly reeled in an $8.7B deal $AVXS $NVS and “Company B”; 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar® + Mekinist® for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 10/05/2018 – Cohen was originally contracted to consult with Novartis on health-care policy issues, including ones related to Obamacare

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 615,500 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $15.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Obseva Sa by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 628,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Stemline Therapeut (NASDAQ:STML).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 63,599 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors reported 21,128 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 64,526 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Highlander Cap Management Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 2,078 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Stevens First Principles Inv invested in 0.05% or 1,030 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Synovus Finance Corp accumulated 0% or 581 shares. Pacific Investment Mngmt accumulated 10,430 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 7,600 shares. Oppenheimer & Communication holds 15,063 shares. Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity.