Scotts Miracle (SMG) Market Valuation Rose While Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $1.90 Million; Ensemble Capital Management Has Upped Netflix (NFLX) Position

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company's stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.48. About 355,173 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company's stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12 million, up from 120,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 402,558 are owned by Prudential Financial. Psagot Inv House Limited stated it has 335 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. International Gru holds 0.26% or 191,478 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth accumulated 0.02% or 134 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 1,928 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 462,084 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oppenheimer And Communications Inc holds 45,141 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bokf Na stated it has 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 6,114 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Limited Co invested in 3,117 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 158 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Laurion Cap Lp invested in 116,361 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stranger Things May Push Netflix's Stock Much Higher – Seeking Alpha" on July 03, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Invest Management Counsel Lc has invested 1.2% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Geode Ltd invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 13,975 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 26,684 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 8,797 shares. Moreover, Bridges Inv has 0.08% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 63,599 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 15 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability Company. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com holds 0% or 62,839 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 3,983 are held by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 326 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt has 1.7% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Watch in April – The Motley Fool" on April 08, 2019