Scotts Miracle (SMG) Holder Wellington Shields & Company Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose; Maplelane Capital Upped Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $44.05 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 114.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 278,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 521,313 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.56 million, up from 242,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $143.2. About 4.36M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 12,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 3,670 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $109.82. About 341,246 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares to 30,099 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bb&T reported 20,070 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 358,840 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 326 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 31,265 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt owns 4,650 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Private Harbour Invest Management Counsel has invested 1.2% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 82 shares. Regions Fin invested in 0.01% or 8,016 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 3,060 shares or 0% of the stock. Parthenon Limited Co holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 34,735 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 705,500 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma reported 192,443 shares stake. Charter Tru Company holds 2,874 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability Co accumulated 100 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 192,690 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.37% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Landscape Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boston Private Wealth Llc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fiduciary Co invested in 6,981 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Palisade Limited Liability Nj reported 1,667 shares. Coastline holds 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8,175 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc invested in 0.4% or 400,177 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 1.82M shares. Brighton Jones Lc reported 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Interstate Financial Bank holds 657 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 220,456 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (NYSE:SQM) by 10,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $15.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (Put) (NYSE:ABBV) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMGN).

