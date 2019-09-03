Scotts Miracle (SMG) Holder Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder National Asset Management Lowered Its Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 64.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 9,150 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 25,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $105.22. About 161,361 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 49.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 24,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, down from 50,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $173.39. About 4.23M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity.

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 EPS, down 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.62% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,200 shares to 26,640 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 11,840 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc accumulated 11,525 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,030 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 72,573 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc holds 21,128 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Co owns 6,735 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Parthenon Lc reported 0.61% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Deprince Race & Zollo invested 0.76% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bahl Gaynor holds 45,407 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 63,599 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 13,226 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 15,702 shares to 31,018 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

