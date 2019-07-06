Scotts Miracle (SMG) Holder Crystal Rock Capital Management Upped Stake; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Brighton Jones Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 190,023 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33B market cap company. It closed at $87.79 lastly. It is down 36.11% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 7,938 shares to 10,409 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 34,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. $11.64 million worth of stock was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $10.26 million were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Service Automobile Association reported 1.80 million shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 358,694 shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fil Ltd holds 0.03% or 230,405 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 3,299 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt owns 13,539 shares. Moreover, Carroll Assocs Inc has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Forbes J M Llp holds 4,030 shares. Northern has invested 0.38% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.48% or 23,385 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Llc has invested 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,892 shares. Td Cap Management Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Monetta Services Inc has invested 0.99% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Management has invested 0.51% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Charter Tru Company accumulated 0.03% or 2,874 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Financial Bank Of America De owns 586,394 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 7,500 were reported by Curbstone Fincl Management. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 125 were accumulated by Burt Wealth. State Common Retirement Fund reported 325,327 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Com owns 38,174 shares. Bb&T Securities owns 29,017 shares. Jensen Invest Incorporated reported 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 510 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,749 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 36,805 shares. 23,392 were reported by Prudential Fin.

