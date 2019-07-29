Scotts Miracle (SMG) Holder Crystal Rock Capital Management Upped Position by $1.90 Million as Stock Rose; As United Bankshs (UBSI) Share Value Declined, Earnest Partners Has Lifted Position

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in United Bankshs (UBSI) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 22,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.04M, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in United Bankshs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 108,687 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK SAYS 2017 NET INCOME ROSE 23%; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company's stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $102.69. About 258,666 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Lc reported 16,788 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 48,317 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Kistler reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company owns 3,670 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 358,840 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Management reported 0.18% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Personal Capital Advsr has invested 0.24% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Salem Counselors Inc invested in 1,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest has invested 0.04% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Advisory Ser Net reported 987 shares. The Ohio-based Mai Capital has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Etrade Management Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "ScottsMiracle-Gro Reports Strong First Quarter Sales; U.S. Consumer Sales Increase 9%; Acquisitions Push Hawthorne Up 84% – GlobeNewswire" on January 30, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited accumulated 1.11 million shares. 390,694 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited. Lpl Lc accumulated 7,923 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,400 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 2,769 shares. Connable Office Incorporated has 10,603 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd owns 54,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 378,683 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) or 20 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Shelton holds 0.03% or 269 shares. Moreover, Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Captrust Advisors accumulated 0% or 3,130 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) or 1,851 shares.

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Tempted To Sell United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" on May 14, 2019

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 55,052 shares to 401,334 shares, valued at $18.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 14,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81M shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanc (NYSE:ITUB).