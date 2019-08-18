Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) to pay $0.58 on Sep 10, 2019; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Cut Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Position By $859,800

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) is expected to pay $0.58 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:SMG) shareholders before Aug 26, 2019 will receive the $0.58 dividend. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co’s current price of $111.16 translates into 0.52% yield. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co’s dividend has Aug 27, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $111.16. About 287,245 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 30.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 11,464 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 26,030 shares with $1.96M value, down from 37,494 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $11.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 827,854 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company has market cap of $6.17 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 16.8 P/E ratio. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (NYSE:SMG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Gained 14% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Scotts Miracle-Gro Keeps Growing, Cronos Buys Lord Jones – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity. $17.68 million worth of stock was sold by Hagedorn Partnership – L.P. on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 134,223 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,834 shares in its portfolio. Parthenon reported 34,735 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 11,127 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Co owns 3,983 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Personal Cap Advsrs, California-based fund reported 275,657 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,460 shares. Shelton Cap accumulated 0.01% or 227 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company has 126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment holds 0.05% or 1,030 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 3.66 million shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Leavell Invest Management owns 2,546 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Captrust Advsrs has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 174 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Co Ltd owns 45,345 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier stated it has 2,050 shares. American International Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0.01% or 41,682 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 2,144 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In accumulated 6,902 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap, a Florida-based fund reported 6,786 shares. 133,715 are held by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company. Captrust Finance has 4,514 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Lathrop Invest Mngmt Corporation accumulated 210,004 shares or 4.7% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 3,834 shares. Ameriprise Finance has 81,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 9,741 shares. Adage Capital Partners Group Incorporated reported 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Among 7 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $82 lowest target. $87.14’s average target is 4.38% above currents $83.48 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Citigroup maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $83 target. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9000 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.