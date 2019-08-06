Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stock Price Rose While Skylands Capital Has Decreased Holding by $873,600; As Exelon (EXC) Valuation Declined, Guardian Capital LP Has Decreased Holding

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 22,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 394,648 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78M, down from 417,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 2.46M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR TO 87% FROM 100%:NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 30.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 25,900 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 37,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.51. About 145,819 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 186,295 shares to 223,604 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verso Corp by 112,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Advsrs stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited has 113,946 shares. Shine Advisory has 510 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 13,659 shares. Burt Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Moreover, Bb&T Securities has 0.02% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Crystal Rock Management holds 3.32% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 57,160 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Gotham Asset Mngmt reported 36,805 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 30,704 shares. Invesco owns 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 31,265 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 34,593 shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 14,554 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0% or 74 shares.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Scotts Miracle-Gro Over-Fertilized – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week, July 29 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (NYSE:SMG) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Rose 10% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Oakworth Capital stated it has 78 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 1.05% or 13.04M shares. Qs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 8,542 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Creative Planning has 91,403 shares. Virginia-based Burke Herbert Bank has invested 0.27% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 121,005 shares. 11,297 are held by Calamos Wealth Mngmt. Heartland Advisors Inc holds 1.01% or 273,099 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank reported 0.63% stake. Schroder Invest Gru stated it has 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Investors reported 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Natl Asset Management Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 12,237 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.09M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.