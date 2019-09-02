Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Shareholder Skylands Capital Has Cut Holding by $873,600 as Share Price Rose; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding by $613,041

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 15,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.46M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.23 million shares traded or 61.30% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 30.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 25,900 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 37,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 266,232 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 310,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan And Ltd stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Gabelli Funds Limited Co accumulated 28,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Com Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 192,443 shares. 11,817 were reported by Fifth Third Bancshares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,219 shares or 0.42% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 106,790 shares. Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 134 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% stake. Mai Cap holds 2,547 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 13,400 shares to 225,850 shares, valued at $17.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 29,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $56.52 million activity.

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 EPS, down 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.37M for 9.05 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 91,103 shares to 365,431 shares, valued at $23.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 338,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).