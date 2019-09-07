Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Share Value Rose While Skylands Capital Has Trimmed Position; Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holding by $876,409; Stock Value Declined

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 30.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 25,900 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 37,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $108.5. About 363,285 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 18,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 152,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, down from 171,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 1.62M shares traded or 70.42% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 11,817 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.04% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 27,179 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Manhattan Company owns 760 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.19% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Envestnet Asset reported 80,700 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 106,790 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 71,894 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 36,805 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc accumulated 326 shares. Virtu Financial has 3,983 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 62,839 were accumulated by Legal And General Gru Plc. First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Washington Capital invested in 4,650 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 20,100 shares to 38,100 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 14,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 EPS, down 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.86 EPS, up 50.29% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.73 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.66 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Adage Capital Partners Group Limited Com stated it has 2.26 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 533,257 are owned by Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Company. Fincl Consulate Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Provident Investment accumulated 3.08% or 395,020 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Citadel Advsrs Ltd stated it has 361,860 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has invested 0.13% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 8,523 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 95,456 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 991 shares stake. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs LP holds 74,041 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.