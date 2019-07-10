Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Share Value Rose While Broadview Advisors Has Upped by $306,150 Its Position; Willis Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FAST) Position by $1.27 Million as Share Value Rose

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FAST) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 50,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 314,270 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 263,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 6.35 million shares traded or 40.43% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 335,012 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Co, a Japan-based fund reported 137,972 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Endowment Mngmt Lp has 0.25% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tcw Gp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 13,100 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc New York has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.98% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation owns 887,088 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Limited accumulated 1,660 shares. Bontempo Ohly Ltd holds 44,918 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,358 shares. 38,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 10,105 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:TRV) by 43,764 shares to 61,800 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:UPS) by 158,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,725 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. The insider Hein LeLand J sold $2.49 million. 5,000 shares were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J, worth $302,550 on Thursday, January 31. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold 2,500 shares worth $150,000.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natera Inc by 196,850 shares to 171,117 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 9,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,925 shares, and cut its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN).