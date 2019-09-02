Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Share Price Rose While Condor Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $790,686; Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 266,232 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Is Largest Distributor of Hydroponic Products in U.S

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 50,527 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60M, down from 53,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,016 are owned by Regions Financial Corporation. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 62,839 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication New York reported 0.08% stake. Schulhoff And Company accumulated 53,350 shares. Invest House Llc holds 221,170 shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 174,408 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,700 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Citigroup holds 10,851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 310,750 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Stevens First Principles Investment has 0.05% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Mirae Asset Invests invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,149 shares to 384,475 shares, valued at $33.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 59,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Trust Comm Llc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 121,024 shares. Moreover, Aviance Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 11.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 40,065 are held by Rench Wealth Mngmt. Loeb Corporation stated it has 1,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Inv Gp has 160,684 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 1.94% or 2.34 million shares. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Corp has 1,133 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Management Inc has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,108 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na accumulated 40,082 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 41 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Ltd Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 87,339 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Int owns 6.81 million shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Foundry Partners Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Oberweis Asset Management Inc has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,610 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.58 billion for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.