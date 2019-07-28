Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Position Has Lifted by Condor Capital Management; Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Rose While 3G Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake by $70.97 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.90M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.86 million, down from 6.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/03/2018 – Cybergenetics Relies on Comcast Business Internet to Help Resolve Complex Forensic DNA Analysis; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Starts Bidding War With 21st Century Fox for Sky; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.48. About 355,173 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 760 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 31,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated owns 355,218 shares. New York-based Natl Asset Management has invested 0.04% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bartlett & Limited Company owns 1,000 shares. Macquarie Ltd owns 499,382 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Landscape Mngmt holds 53,544 shares. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Schulhoff & Co Inc reported 2.24% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). United Automobile Association reported 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 48,317 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 134 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 108,098 shares.

