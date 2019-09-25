Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Market Valuation Rose While Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Position; As Coca Cola Consolidated (COKE) Share Value Declined, Pdt Partners Has Cut Its Position by $1.25 Million

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 4,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 3,606 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 7,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $296.11. About 29,340 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 105.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.41% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 425,790 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.94 million, up from 414,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $102.38. About 316,895 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 17 investors sold SMG shares while 79 reduced holdings. only 59 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.20% more from 35.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parthenon Limited Liability Co reported 0.73% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Washington Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.52% or 4,650 shares. Broadview Advsr Ltd Liability holds 22,447 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Llc invested in 1,032 shares. Fort LP reported 236 shares stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 292,933 shares. Fdx Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 10,248 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,324 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Azimuth Capital Ltd Llc reported 11,815 shares stake. Park Natl Corporation Oh accumulated 2,394 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,920 are held by Wellington Shields Company Llc. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Baxter Bros Inc has 2,215 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 128 shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 134,000 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,768 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Scotts Miracle-Gro a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Canopy Growth vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Stock Rose 10% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Miracle-Gro® Revolutionizes Organic and Indoor Gardening – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold COKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 3.65 million shares or 3.95% more from 3.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Co stated it has 3,377 shares. 1,020 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 0% or 41 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) for 3,750 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,570 were accumulated by Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0.01% or 48,956 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Plc reported 0% stake. Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 1,549 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.15% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 688,009 shares. Bank Of America Corp De holds 8,320 shares. 14,786 are held by Rhumbline Advisers.

More notable recent Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 and Fiscal 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 25, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 24, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: Coke Is It; Harley Whiplashes Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Coca-Cola Consolidated’s Stock Gained 69% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Coke (KO) vs. Pepsi (PEP): The Battle of the Soda Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 20, 2016.