Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holding Held by Federated Investors Inc; As Intersect Ent (XENT) Market Value Declined, Endurant Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $4.51 Million

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 74.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 10,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 23,886 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 13,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $101.82. About 338,059 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Is Largest Distributor of Hydroponic Products in U.S; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 312.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 205,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 270,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 65,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.35M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 234,823 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 01/05/2018 – INTERSECT ENT 1Q LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 16/04/2018 – The AACR and the UBS Oncology Impact Fund Managed by MPM Capital Announce First Funding Gift to Fuel Innovation to Propel Breakthroughs Against Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Automotive HVAC Market to Propel Growth Based on Initiatives Taken by Government to Revive Auto Industry Till 2022 | Million; 15/05/2018 – Strong wage gains propel Central Europe’s economies forward; 16/04/2018 – Big bank earnings should propel the financials from worst to first, via @Trading Nation; 22/05/2018 – Men and millennials propel sales boom at Kering’s Balenciaga; 30/04/2018 – A US trade war could propel China to hasten reforms at home; 23/04/2018 – Fed-Rate Swap Bet Helped Propel This Hedge Fund to 20% Gain; 30/04/2018 – A US trade war could propel Beijing to hasten reforms at home

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 16,452 shares to 43,623 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,753 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT), Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) & Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intersect ENT (XENT) Down 18.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Is Intersect ENT (XENT) Down 8.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intersect ENT Announces Publication of a Pooled Analysis of the SINUVA Sinus Implant for Nasal Polyps – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 17 investors sold SMG shares while 79 reduced holdings. only 59 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.20% more from 35.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,735 are owned by Parthenon Limited. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Raymond James And Associates has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,993 shares stake. Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 184,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 9,100 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. Dupont Capital Mngmt has 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 4,424 shares. 7,600 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc. Motco holds 207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 5,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.37% or 67,421 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 33,700 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Report Puts North American Cannabis Market At $47.3B By 2024 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Scotts Miracle-Gro Company a Buy? – Motley Fool” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Scotts® Extends Partnership With Major League Baseball – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (NYSE:SMG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 41,554 shares to 154,589 shares, valued at $22.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 17,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,384 shares, and cut its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).