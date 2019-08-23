Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holder Broadview Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $306,150; Mad River Investors Has Decreased Its Stake in Dish Network (DISH) by $304,575 as Stock Value Declined

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 1.10 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $108.9. About 543,495 shares traded or 10.90% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Is Largest Distributor of Hydroponic Products in U.S; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Andra Ap invested in 0.21% or 224,700 shares. Oppenheimer Communications stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 2,051 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 90,139 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Bank & Trust Of America De owns 2.43M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 367,976 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.02% stake. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0% or 5,939 shares in its portfolio. 104 are held by Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 44,638 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company invested in 1.34% or 3.02M shares. 79,060 were reported by Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.07 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of stock.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pure Storage Inc by 194,900 shares to 241,050 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 53,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,175 shares, and cut its stake in Box Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $56.52 million activity.