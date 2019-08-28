Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holder Broadview Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $306,150 as Market Valuation Rose; Incline Global Management Has Lowered Position in Middleby (MIDD) by $20.89 Million

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.2. About 289,226 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 49.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 160,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 162,553 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.14 million, down from 323,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.65. About 282,348 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 170 were accumulated by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Shell Asset holds 3,676 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 1,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,728 were accumulated by Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability. Ww Asset Management accumulated 1,583 shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 0% or 99,647 shares in its portfolio. 52,699 are owned by Tobam. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 45,682 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thomas White stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Bares Capital holds 2.07M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 80,700 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 47,177 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp holds 0% or 48,406 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.01% or 1,750 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,212 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,575 shares. 14,554 are owned by First Republic Invest. First Eagle Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.61% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 13,659 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 671 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 71,894 shares. Charter Company reported 2,874 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,659 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 64,526 shares.