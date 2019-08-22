Scott & Selber Increases Stake in Sysco (SYY); Westwood Holdings Group Increased Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 6,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 349,531 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.42 million, up from 342,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $240.35. About 2.64 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 2.99M shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. has 2.5% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 41.73 million shares. Hoplite Capital Mgmt LP holds 166,262 shares. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Limited Company has 1.32% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.78% or 1.11 million shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp reported 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). American Grp Inc reported 0.3% stake. Scholtz & Ltd Llc invested in 3.47% or 21,061 shares. Meritage Management holds 20,419 shares. First Foundation Advsr has 23,362 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com accumulated 0.83% or 5.88 million shares. Atria Investments Limited Co invested in 0.35% or 33,434 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 932 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brinker, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,247 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 87,461 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Ltd has 0.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,544 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 551,965 shares to 102,086 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 1.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,248 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc owns 23,755 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 15,345 were accumulated by Dorsey & Whitney Tru Llc. Shelton Capital has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 251 shares. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.13% or 3.31M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 15,450 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.11% or 39,844 shares. Smith Moore, a Missouri-based fund reported 13,363 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 32,310 shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.23% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd stated it has 3,099 shares. Bessemer Group reported 0.02% stake. Ar Asset Management holds 0.25% or 10,000 shares. Pggm holds 1.08M shares.