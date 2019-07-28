Scott & Selber Maintains Position in Sysco (SYY); Tortoise Investment Management Has Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $356,000 as Stock Value Declined

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,411 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 48,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.42M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Mgmt reported 0.9% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Stifel Financial stated it has 58,961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 232,723 shares. Frontfour Cap Grp Limited Liability holds 725,289 shares or 8.48% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 552,703 shares. New York-based Nokota Limited Partnership has invested 1.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,092 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). D E Shaw & owns 14.75M shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 300,041 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 44,742 are owned by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated holds 29.17M shares. Moreover, Lpl Limited has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 23,840 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0.02% stake.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 7,690 shares to 12,300 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Raymond James Na holds 0.37% or 96,996 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 1.59M shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank reported 175,584 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 93,689 shares. Security National Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 2,500 shares. Keating Counselors accumulated 46,920 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn invested in 10.07 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Tower Lc (Trc) has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Parsec Financial accumulated 203,851 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 284,209 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 331,943 shares. Nbt State Bank N A Ny holds 0.18% or 15,004 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 0.1% or 37,746 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 11,245 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,390 shares to 6,590 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. 60,156 shares were sold by Libby Russell T., worth $3.81M on Thursday, January 31.