Scott & Selber Stake in Sysco (SYY) Has Lifted by $743,952 as Share Value Declined; Tortoise Capital Advisors Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Cut by $6.50 Million as Stock Price Rose

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 4.06 million shares traded or 62.29% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 108,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 16.13 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $977.84M, down from 16.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 676,905 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,390 shares to 6,590 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,575 are owned by Boys Arnold And Inc. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insur has 0.16% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 0.04% or 728 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com owns 13,476 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 802,264 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP has 287,793 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt reported 13,880 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.24% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 2.92M shares. Duncker Streett & Inc has invested 0.74% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 84,012 shares. 174,449 are held by Franklin Resources. Btc Management owns 0.49% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 45,558 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 4,101 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 137,000 shares to 410,080 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dcp Midstream L.P. (NYSE:DPM) by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).