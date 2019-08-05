Scott & Selber Has Cut Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Position by $1.70 Million; Stock Rose; First Wilshire Securities Management Cut Its Stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by $652,032 as Share Price Declined

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 27,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 210,117 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 237,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 21,483 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $268.71. About 452,702 shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 75,450 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 11,555 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Ltd Com (Trc) owns 1,642 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 83 shares in its portfolio. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.57% or 141,053 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 40,205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Investment House Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 1,060 shares in its portfolio. Wms Partners Limited Company holds 1,267 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Weiss Multi holds 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 2,000 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Lc has 20,163 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability reported 1,638 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated has invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.17% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 312,816 shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

