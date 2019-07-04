Scott & Selber Increases Stake in Sysco (SYY); Southeastern Asset Management Stake in Mattel (MAT) Has Decreased by $48.14 Million

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 1.88M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 4.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35.84 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465.86M, down from 39.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 1.56 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 18/05/2018 – MGA Entertainment Chief Proposed Merger With Mattel; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – ON MAY 3, TREVOR EDWARDS NOTIFIED CO OF DECISION TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IN TALKS TO LEAVE THE COMPANY- WSJ, CITING; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO; 05/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margaret H. Georgiadis 2017 Total Compensation $31.3 Million; 06/04/2018 – MATTEL INC MAT.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATES TO $15 FROM $16; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY NAMES MARGO GEORGIADIS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR RETIRING FROM BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mattel’s New Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; Outlook Negative

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,000 were reported by Tyvor Lc. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 115,086 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 343,600 shares. 6,073 are owned by Ameritas Prtnrs Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested in 1.17 million shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 36,963 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 50,363 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 106,250 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 34,084 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking accumulated 23,328 shares. Numerixs Investment reported 37,200 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd owns 325,028 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc owns 0.02% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 36.91 million shares. New York-based Element Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.1% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mattel Rightly Rejects MGA Entertainment’s Vague Buyout Bid – Nasdaq” on June 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday 2/26 Insider Buying Report: MAT, KEG – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Mattel Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel Turns Down MGA Entertainment Merger Deal, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Mattel (MAT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. Lynch Roger had bought 8,000 shares worth $107,968. $418,800 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was bought by DOLAN MICHAEL J on Friday, February 22. 10,904 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares with value of $171,356 were sold by Eilola Michael J.. EUTENEUER JOSEPH J bought $279,000 worth of stock.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Celebrates International Women’s Day NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Big Deal In The Food And Beverage Distribution Game – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. 22,321 shares were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S, worth $1.47 million on Monday, February 4.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 1,550 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 132,699 shares. 4,956 were reported by Verity Verity. Burney Co has invested 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wade G W & holds 0.13% or 19,837 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1,509 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Gp Public Limited Company has invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa reported 38,770 shares. The California-based Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.32% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ifrah Fin Svcs holds 0.15% or 5,987 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 6,733 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 24,900 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,240 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.38% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ironwood Fin Ltd Llc reported 171 shares.