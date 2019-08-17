Scott & Selber Increases Position in Sysco (SYY); Silverback Asset Management Has Increased Its Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position by $2.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 346,269 shares traded or 8.84% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 6.75 million shares traded or 154.20% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,249 shares to 4,091 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.