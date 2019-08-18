Scott & Selber Cut Align Technology (ALGN) Stake by $1.53 Million; Share Value Declined; Okumus Fund Management LTD Lifted Its Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) as Stock Price Declined

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 11,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Align Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 1.06M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.09M market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 2.79 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco holds 0.42% or 347,505 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp stated it has 114 shares. Lpl Fin Lc has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Citigroup reported 112,367 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 120,969 shares. Jcic Asset Inc accumulated 367 shares. Bluestein R H And Company invested in 1,500 shares. 4,500 are held by Gabelli Funds Lc. Tru Company Of Vermont reported 318 shares stake. Destination Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.43% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,220 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 38.88 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 4,995 shares valued at $998,169 was made by HOGAN JOSEPH M on Friday, August 2.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Llc holds 1.03M shares. Cna Financial, Illinois-based fund reported 33,560 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 2,200 shares. Fund Mngmt holds 19,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,486 shares stake. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Llc has invested 0.34% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). D E Shaw And Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 624,358 are held by Principal Fincl Gru. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 74,775 are held by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 211,625 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Assetmark holds 145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 281,301 shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J.