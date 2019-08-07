Scott & Selber Decreased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake By $2.42 Million; SANSEI YUSOKI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (SKUYF) Shorts Lowered By 78.95%

Scott & Selber Inc decreased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) stake by 50.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Scott & Selber Inc holds 4,091 shares with $2.33 million value, down from 8,340 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical now has $57.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $499.52. About 189,863 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Narrowed – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: DIS, CBS, KHC, TSN, DVN, PXD, ISRG, SUHJY and HTHIY – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bamco Ny has 0.09% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 35,806 shares. Invest House invested in 9,355 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Voya Inv Management Llc reported 42,443 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Limited holds 0.08% or 8,000 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech Incorporated reported 0.67% stake. Moreover, Voloridge Investment Management has 0.63% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Factory Mutual Ins Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 27,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has invested 0.37% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 14,340 shares. Winslow Capital Mgmt Limited reported 490,954 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1.72 million shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv invested in 45,715 shares. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 754 shares. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated owns 79,365 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 475 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 52.92 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ISRG in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.50 million activity. Myriam Curet sold $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Friday, February 15.