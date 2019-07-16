Scott & Selber Stake in Sysco (SYY) Has Increased by $743,952 as Stock Price Rose; Old Rep Intl (ORI) Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Upped Stake

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.94. About 572,417 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 18,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,432 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 205,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 292,374 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 9,318 shares to 6,909 shares, valued at $814,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 28,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,051 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,928 activity. KOVALESKI CHARLES J bought $4,504 worth of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust holds 4,705 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd reported 17,475 shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.08 million shares. 466,446 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Bb&T Securities Llc accumulated 9,765 shares. Prudential Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). 12,866 were reported by Creative Planning. Huntington Bancshares has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Trexquant Invest LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Rothschild Com Asset Us reported 1.32 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). First Manhattan Communications owns 1.74M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 10,425 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has 0.05% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Miller Howard New York has 2.01 million shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. 22,321 Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares with value of $1.47M were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S.