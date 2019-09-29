Scott & Selber Has Lifted Holding in Sysco (SYY) by $1.23 Million as Shares Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Held by Arcadia Investment Management Corp

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 56,951 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63M, up from 43,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 1.44 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sysco Workers In Virginia Choose Teamsters Local 822 – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 34,628 shares. Moreover, King Luther Capital has 0.02% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 38,630 shares. Tru Communications Of Virginia Va holds 0.05% or 5,826 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 28,550 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Old Natl Bancshares In stated it has 69,101 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn invested 4.38% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 66,309 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd (Wy) stated it has 0.23% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 10.31 million are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.07% stake. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Chevy Chase holds 397,172 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 2,790 shares. 21,879 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Gp Limited Liability Com. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0.12% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00 million and $366.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,495 shares to 49,219 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,742 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penbrook Ltd holds 6.49% or 45,180 shares in its portfolio. Marvin And Palmer Associates Inc reported 61,448 shares. Lincoln Natl owns 98,817 shares. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 230,685 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 54,501 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Saratoga Rech & Inv Management holds 547,709 shares or 4.61% of its portfolio. David R Rahn Assocs has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Profund Limited Liability Company invested 3.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated holds 43,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mairs Pwr has 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.68M shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 35,000 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Sentinel Tru Co Lba invested in 2,544 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.74 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).