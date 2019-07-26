Scott & Selber Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Trimmed by $2.42 Million as Valuation Declined; Md Sass Investors Services Increased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding by $2.04 Million

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $11.35 during the last trading session, reaching $531.69. About 583,813 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 43,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 522,895 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89 million, up from 479,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 1.44 million shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $93,924 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Finance, New York-based fund reported 400 shares. First National Bank & Trust holds 13,437 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.14% or 73,600 shares. Security invested in 0.03% or 1,637 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 11,326 shares or 0% of the stock. Lenox Wealth accumulated 300 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,311 shares. Carroll Assocs has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). American Rech Management reported 0.23% stake. Principal Group Inc has 210,282 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Federated Investors Pa owns 929,035 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Limited owns 5,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 29,254 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 140,836 shares to 413,192 shares, valued at $20.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 115,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,071 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $23.32 million activity. The insider GUTHART GARY S sold 28,152 shares worth $14.65M. MOHR MARSHALL also sold $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares. Shares for $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie.