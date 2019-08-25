Scott & Selber Upped Its Sysco (SYY) Holding by $743,952; Market Value Declined; Sanofi (SNY) Holder Wallace Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $307,560 as Stock Value Declined

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.27 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 6,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 186,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 179,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 704,332 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 27/05/2018 – Beactica Signs Three-Year Extension Agreement With Sanofi; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI HAS 95.6% OF ABLYNX AFTER INITIAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD; 26/03/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA – SANOFI SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN COMBINED WITH INSULIN THERAPY TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 08/03/2018 – REG-Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONTINUE WORK WITH INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH COMMUNITY AND ENDEMIC COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – IF APPROVED, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO RESERVE VACCINE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN FOR 2019-2020 FLU SEASON

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 38,534 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,454 shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sanofi S.A. (SNY) CEO Olivier Brandicourt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sanofi declares EUR 3.07 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sanofi appoints Novartis exec as new CEO – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect from Sanofi’s (SNY) Q2 Earnings (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BioMarin (BMRN) Shares Down on Q1 Earnings & Sales Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sysco Sygma-KC Workers Choose Teamsters Local 955 – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.