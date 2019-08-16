Scott & Selber Has Upped Stake in Sysco (SYY) by $743,952; Mackay Shields Position in Grainger W W (GWW) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $73.24. About 1.23 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 57.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 30,674 shares as the company's stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 22,384 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 53,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $269.91. About 228,378 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.02 million for 15.03 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 68,960 shares to 204,946 shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,641 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Estabrook Mngmt has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Yhb Invest Advsrs invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Tobam holds 131,555 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.09% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 15,178 shares. Navellier Assocs Inc reported 5,653 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.11% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fiduciary Trust reported 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 183,167 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Service has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fifth Third Bankshares owns 18,026 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. reported 901 shares. Schroder Invest Grp Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Northern Corporation holds 0.09% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 1.22 million shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,249 shares to 4,091 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.