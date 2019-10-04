Scott & Selber Lifted Sysco (SYY) Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position Held by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.14. About 1.89 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 44,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 382,713 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79 million, up from 338,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $114.72. About 6.57 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 16/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV REL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1820P FROM 1785P

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,600 shares to 31,457 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Com by 15,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,457 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jag Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.12% stake. 136,552 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 15,000 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ipswich Inc accumulated 55,572 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.09% or 127,378 shares. Holderness accumulated 18,614 shares. Delta Capital Limited Liability Co holds 3.9% or 55,320 shares. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 440,530 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 380,406 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Palladium Prns Ltd invested in 2.61% or 337,000 shares. Wharton Business Ltd Llc accumulated 86,951 shares. Moreover, Perritt Cap Mngmt has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 70,079 are held by First Interstate Commercial Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 10.31M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fjarde Ap reported 0.16% stake. Advisor Partners Llc holds 12,308 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 1.74M were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Suntrust Banks holds 223,346 shares. Pggm Invs holds 1.08 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel has invested 0.63% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 13,186 shares. 484,518 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv. Moreover, Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3,800 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 2,915 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp owns 435,096 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Rowland And Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 94,831 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Limited Co has 0.13% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).