Scott & Selber Has Cut Its Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Stake; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Lowered By $1.36 Million Its Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Position

Scott & Selber Inc decreased Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) stake by 45.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 18.61%. The Scott & Selber Inc holds 9,046 shares with $2.02 million value, down from 16,652 last quarter. Idexx Laboratories Inc now has $24.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $283.66. About 177,540 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) stake by 13.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA)’s stock declined 24.50%. The Jet Capital Investors LP holds 608,176 shares with $8.63 million value, down from 705,163 last quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In now has $929.60M valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 648,127 shares traded or 57.96% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C

Jet Capital Investors LP increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 30,492 shares to 45,792 valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) stake by 121,914 shares and now owns 250,000 shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was raised too.

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Astronics Corporation (ATRO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) CEO Gregory Maffei on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Market Is Paying Us To Take TripAdvisor’s Hotel Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $9.56 million activity. 47,714 shares valued at $9.85 million were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $501,875 were bought by Kingsley Lawrence D on Tuesday, February 5. TWIGGE GIOVANI also sold $208,454 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97 million for 52.14 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.