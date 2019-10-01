Scott & Selber Raised By $1.23 Million Its Sysco (SYY) Position; Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) Has 0.71 Sentiment

Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 12 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 17 sold and decreased stock positions in Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 4.53 million shares, down from 5.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 10 New Position: 2.

Scott & Selber Inc increased Sysco Corporation (SYY) stake by 120.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scott & Selber Inc acquired 17,505 shares as Sysco Corporation (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Scott & Selber Inc holds 32,077 shares with $2.27M value, up from 14,572 last quarter. Sysco Corporation now has $40.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.42. About 687,135 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eminence Limited Partnership has invested 1.9% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sei Invests Com holds 253,733 shares. Lau Associates Llc holds 0.14% or 4,260 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Natl Bancorporation invested in 7,692 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 0.16% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 128,053 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc holds 0.06% or 4,963 shares in its portfolio. Ls Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 74,910 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability owns 241,969 shares. The California-based Shelton Cap has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 4,675 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 6,456 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.04% or 25,000 shares. Blb&B Advsr Lc owns 27,397 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,114 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is -2.80% below currents $79.42 stock price. Sysco had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7100 target. JP Morgan maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, May 7.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 112,231 shares traded or 62.30% up from the average. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $184.16 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co. It has a 49.66 P/E ratio. LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V.