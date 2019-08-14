Scott & Selber Has Cut Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake as Shares Rose; Holder Schaller Investment Group Has Boosted Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 4,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $8.12 during the last trading session, reaching $518. About 507,927 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 3.72M shares traded or 76.40% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Ltd invested in 0.67% or 110,103 shares. Natixis has invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Scopus Asset Mgmt LP owns 467,600 shares. Arrow Fincl invested in 0.22% or 8,930 shares. Mai Cap holds 0.01% or 2,588 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets owns 42,994 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 2,297 shares. Artemis Invest Llp holds 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 93,728 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Scotia invested in 50,043 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 52 shares. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.3% or 92,694 shares. Franklin reported 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pointstate Capital Lp owns 1.18 million shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.17% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

