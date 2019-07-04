Scott & Selber Position in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Decreased Visa (V) Holding by $613,392 as Market Value Rose

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $278.87. About 279,655 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 3,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,630 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.55M, down from 231,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $9.56 million activity. 997 shares were sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI, worth $208,454. 47,714 shares were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W, worth $9.85M on Tuesday, February 5.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97 million for 51.26 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,485 shares to 218,312 shares, valued at $22.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.