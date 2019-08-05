Scott & Selber Decreased Align Technology (ALGN) Position By $1.53 Million; Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Shorts Raised By 30.43%

Scott & Selber Inc decreased Align Technology (ALGN) stake by 44.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scott & Selber Inc sold 5,390 shares as Align Technology (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Scott & Selber Inc holds 6,590 shares with $1.87 million value, down from 11,980 last quarter. Align Technology now has $15.28B valuation. The stock decreased 5.48% or $10.92 during the last trading session, reaching $188.46. About 1.40M shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) had an increase of 30.43% in short interest. GEMP’s SI was 516,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 30.43% from 396,300 shares previously. With 75,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s short sellers to cover GEMP’s short positions. The SI to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc’s float is 5.06%. The stock increased 4.86% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6467. About 133,470 shares traded. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) has declined 91.55% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GEMP News: 03/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics: Gullans Has Been Interim CEO Since 2017; 03/05/2018 – GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC – GULLANS HAS BEEN INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE MAY 2017; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 3.4% Position in Gemphire Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 08/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEMP); 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Gemphire Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Steven Gullans, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer; 12/04/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4); 03/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Steven Gullans, Ph.D., as Pres and CEO

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $92.44M for 41.33 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 9,774 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 3,870 shares. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Raymond James And Associate has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.03% or 7,950 shares. 6,521 are owned by Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation. Moreover, Conning has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 1,296 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.08% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Twin Capital Mngmt has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Amer National Registered Investment Advisor reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Northern Trust has invested 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.93% or 29,772 shares. Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.17% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity. Tay Julie had sold 1,250 shares worth $318,228.

Among 5 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Align Technology had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ALGN in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 14.

