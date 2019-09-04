Scott & Selber Increased Sysco (SYY) Stake; Exelon (EXC) Stake Held by Advisor Partners Llc

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.09. About 1.49 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 6,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 24,785 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.71 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 1,550 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 46,163 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 2.08 million shares stake. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 498,958 shares. 6.63M are held by Northern Trust. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 27,617 shares. Moreover, Smith Salley And has 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 257,362 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Lc accumulated 3,293 shares. American Group holds 0.04% or 155,488 shares in its portfolio. Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund has 0.14% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.01% or 313 shares in its portfolio. Uss Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 151,800 shares. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney owns 9,600 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar invested in 96,735 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings stated it has 815,044 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.72M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 6,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Llc (Trc) invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 500,002 shares. Horizon Limited Co holds 0.07% or 38,621 shares. Matarin Ltd Llc invested in 0.3% or 82,354 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.2% or 751,555 shares. Sigma Planning reported 19,806 shares. Profund Advsrs has invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Reaves W H & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 6,400 shares. Alps Advsr holds 20,822 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brookstone Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 8,721 shares. Palladium Prtnrs, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,390 shares.