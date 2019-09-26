Scott & Selber Position in Sysco (SYY) Has Upped by $1.23 Million as Stock Value Declined; Centurylink (CTL) Stock Rose While Southeastern Asset Management Has Boosted by $84.04 Million Its Holding

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 508,955 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 7.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 74.90 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $880.87 million, up from 67.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 4.23M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Martingale Asset Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 674,777 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap owns 28,305 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 31,293 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moors Cabot Inc owns 27,382 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 72,852 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.09 million shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc reported 3,359 shares. 28,544 are owned by Oppenheimer & Incorporated. Trian Fund Management LP has 23.67M shares for 17.67% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mercer Advisers Inc has 0.31% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 6,733 shares. Cipher Capital Lp owns 28,360 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 6.22M shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. On Thursday, May 23 Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 15,000 shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hyman Charles D accumulated 24,253 shares. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 0.81% or 1.24 million shares. National Asset Management reported 30,708 shares. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 1.27M shares or 6.77% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parkwood Ltd Co reported 534,199 shares. 131,517 are owned by Guyasuta Advisors. 1.66 million were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited reported 81,044 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mgmt has 0.44% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 563,724 shares. S Muoio & Ltd Llc holds 1.16% or 120,850 shares in its portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Limited has invested 0.1% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).