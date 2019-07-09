Scott & Selber Has Decreased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake; CANNAPHARMARX (CPMD) Shorts Raised By 14.29%

Scott & Selber Inc decreased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) stake by 50.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Scott & Selber Inc holds 4,091 shares with $2.33M value, down from 8,340 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical now has $60.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $528.1. About 411,900 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

CANNAPHARMARX INC (OTCMKTS:CPMD) had an increase of 14.29% in short interest. CPMD’s SI was 800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.29% from 700 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 0 days are for CANNAPHARMARX INC (OTCMKTS:CPMD)’s short sellers to cover CPMD’s short positions. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 1,769 shares traded or 40.62% up from the average. CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Sunniva Signs Agreement To Sell Sunniva Medical For C$20 Million – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Marijuana Stocks: 1,000% Gainers From My Seeking Alpha Portfolio – A Fun Back-Test – Seeking Alpha” and published on October 08, 2018 is yet another important article.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $69.74 million. It intends to operate as a pharmaceutical firm that would focus on the research, development, and commercialization of a line of cannabinoid products. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 78,318 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3,305 shares. 130,289 were reported by Fayez Sarofim. Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 80,652 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Exane Derivatives owns 164 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Valley Advisers Incorporated reported 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 3,830 shares. Art Advisors Ltd reported 9,495 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 21,180 are owned by Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Piedmont Investment Inc invested in 10,087 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Advsrs Ok holds 0.21% or 3,475 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.07% or 4,157 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 9 shares. 716 are owned by Cookson Peirce And.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. 458 shares were sold by Samath Jamie, worth $229,014. Myriam Curet sold 1,410 shares worth $770,652. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, February 4. $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by MOHR MARSHALL.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45 million for 59.20 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, April 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Canaccord Genuity.