Scott & Selber Has Upped Sysco (SYY) Stake by $743,952; Cadinha & Co Has Raised Its The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $511,710

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.06. About 2.13M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 186.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,077 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 2,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 5.60M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wunderlich Managemnt reported 23,166 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 257,362 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 12,277 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Pa stated it has 38,770 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Counselors Inc reported 8,772 shares. Uss Mgmt Ltd has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cipher Capital LP has 7,918 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 32,310 were reported by Art Limited Liability. 2,194 were reported by Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc. Tctc Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,114 shares. Allstate Corp reported 49,514 shares. Etrade Lc has 7,647 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 189 shares. Farmers State Bank invested in 0.09% or 2,406 shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,390 shares to 6,590 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Yr (TLT) by 3,299 shares to 280,646 shares, valued at $35.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,657 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

