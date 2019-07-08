Scott & Selber Has Lowered Holding in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) as Stock Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Jolley Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.81 Million

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $275.09. About 42,962 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 1.34M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97M for 50.57 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, February 6 TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $208,454 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 997 shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

