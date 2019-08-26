Scott & Selber Upped Position in Sysco (SYY); As Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Private Management Group Boosted Its Holding

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 317.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 256,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 337,550 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 80,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 45,368 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 10/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018(P); 23/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING MARCH QTR OUTPUT 67K OZ; 29/03/2018 – NHRS Minutes: NHRS Seeks Responses to RFP for Pension Administration Project Oversight and Consulting; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC RFP.N – QTRLY PROFITABILITY IMPACTED BY TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Window Cleaning Services – RFP 2018-10-CL; 20/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Navy Seeks Savings, Releases Two-Carrier RFP; 20/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: RFP-Architectural/Engineering for Building Renovations; 25/04/2018 – St Louis County: Retirement Software RFP #2018-34-CL; 10/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 01/05/2018 – Resolute Announces Ratification of Unifor Labor Agreement in Canada

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.87. About 265,560 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Resolute Announces Four-Year Renewal of US Labor Agreements – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP), The Stock That Slid 53% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,722 shares to 426,546 shares, valued at $43.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,205 shares, and cut its stake in Tier Reit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.77M were reported by Clearbridge Invests Lc. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.05% or 1.85 million shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Putnam Invests Llc holds 547,542 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Indiana Tru Invest Mngmt reported 0.38% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Parkside Bank & Trust & invested in 0.04% or 1,749 shares. Whitnell & reported 0.09% stake. Adage Capital Partners Gru Ltd reported 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mufg Americas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). California State Teachers Retirement owns 802,264 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 8.75 million shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Fil invested in 246,359 shares. Optimum Investment holds 0.03% or 1,168 shares in its portfolio. Albion Gru Ut owns 32,535 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.44 million shares stake.