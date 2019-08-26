Scott & Selber Has Trimmed Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Valuation Rose; As Orix (IX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Suntrust Banks Has Trimmed Stake

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 4,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $488.96. About 198,255 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 36.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 10,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 18,474 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 29,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 27,626 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 parent results; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO NATIONAL FINANCE WILL BE COMPLETED IN NEXT FEW DAYS; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Orix To A3; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – ALL STAFF OF OMAN ORIX WILL BE TRANSFERRED INTO NATIONAL FINANCE UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Orix 8591.T -2017/18 group results (SEC); 11/04/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO SAYS IN VIEW OF MERGER OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO CO, INITIAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS INCORPORATE FINANCIALS OF MERGED ENTITY EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) NET PROFIT 313.14 BLN YEN (+14.6 %); 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) PRETAX PROFIT 435.50 BLN YEN (+2.5 %); 04/05/2018 – DZ BANK OPTING TO SELL INDIVIDUAL DVB ASSETS STARTING WITH AVIATION AND LAND TRANSPORT PORTFOLIOS; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Oper Pft Y336.20B Vs Pft Y329.22B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance Com has 0.16% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 30,901 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv owns 6.32% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 45,715 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 750 shares. Art Advisors Limited holds 0.32% or 9,495 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc invested in 321 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management holds 1,684 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Everett Harris & Ca reported 1,275 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 6,000 shares. Ww Asset Management invested in 0.22% or 7,602 shares. Natl Pension Service has 0.25% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 113,125 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 525 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0.87% or 10.42 million shares. Financial Architects has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 51.80 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,656 shares to 71,787 shares, valued at $84.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYH) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

