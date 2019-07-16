Scott & Selber Has Lifted Sysco (SYY) Stake by $743,952; As Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Share Value Rose, Holder Blume Capital Management Cut Its Position

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.84. About 1.61 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 677,291 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bridger Pipeline, Liberty Pipeline and Red Oak Pipeline Announce Supplemental Open Season – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree Capital Group, LLC declares $1.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.92 million for 19.73 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0.1% or 310,000 shares. Intrepid Cap has 0.71% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Allen Investment Mngmt Lc has 28,029 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). M&R Cap Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 3,100 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Management Limited Liability holds 128,810 shares. Scharf Investments Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 1,181 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 21,538 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moon Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 25,894 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 28,592 shares. Cibc Asset reported 5,511 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation holds 75,000 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares to 92,015 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sysco solar farms enter service – Houston Business Journal” on February 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Announces Official Launch of New Brand Tagline – GlobeNewswire” published on August 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation: On The Top Of The Rollercoaster? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.59 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. New York-based Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.93% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Eastern Bancshares reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Paloma Prns Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 217,867 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stadion Money Limited Company holds 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 15,095 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel reported 5,563 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,000 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 423,896 shares. Mondrian Investment Limited has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 501 shares. 41,809 are held by Piedmont Invest Advisors. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 266 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,606 shares to 9,046 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.