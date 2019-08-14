Scott & Selber Holding In Sysco (SYY) Was Raised; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Focused Investors Cut Its Position

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 91,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.06 million, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 10.99 million shares traded or 16.35% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 15/05/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6620P FROM 6600P; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 08/03/2018 – KFMB-TV: ‘Survivor’s Morgan Ricke Says This Castaway Is the Next Boston Rob; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers To Sign Morgan Burnett; 05/04/2018 – Cricket-Morgan hopes ball-tampering bans will restore cricket’s image; 01/05/2018 – The Northern California Chapter Of The Institute Of Classical Architecture & Art Announces The Winners Of The 2018 Julia Morgan; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 1.62M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,249 shares to 4,091 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.07 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.