Scott & Selber Cut Its Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Holding as Shares Rose; As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose, Holder Kings Point Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 7,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 16,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $275.41. About 403,484 shares traded or 6.50% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 27,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 3.00M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/07/2019: CBM, RYTM, GH, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Amgen (AMGN) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amgen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Amgen Stock is Outperforming Its Industry Of Late – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De (BRKA) by 5 shares to 15 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 42,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parkside Fincl Bank And has 0.12% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,902 shares. Copeland Capital Limited Company has 0.25% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability Co invested 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Murphy Cap reported 10,119 shares. Finemark Bankshares Tru, a Florida-based fund reported 38,937 shares. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 18,321 shares. Jefferies Grp holds 1,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cumberland Prtn invested in 4,530 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 13,851 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Fil has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wade G W & Inc reported 82,978 shares stake. West Coast Financial Ltd Llc accumulated 1,749 shares. Quantum Capital, California-based fund reported 5,216 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 815,017 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Company stated it has 245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IDEXX Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Buy IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can IDEXX’s (IDXX) International Growth Drive Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Idexx (IDXX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Management Limited Liability owns 1.38% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 7,908 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 145,934 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 2.39M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A reported 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kings Point Capital Management has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Ent Svcs stated it has 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Company has 1,000 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Corp has 0.19% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 176,511 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). D E Shaw has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Hills Comml Bank holds 0.09% or 1,464 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Adage Capital Grp Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).