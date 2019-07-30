Scott & Selber Decreased By $2.42 Million Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding; ANA HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (ALNPF) Shorts Lowered By 24.09%

ANA HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALNPF) had a decrease of 24.09% in short interest. ALNPF’s SI was 243,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 24.09% from 320,400 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2432 days are for ANA HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALNPF)’s short sellers to cover ALNPF’s short positions. It closed at $37.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Scott & Selber Inc decreased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) stake by 50.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Scott & Selber Inc holds 4,091 shares with $2.33 million value, down from 8,340 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical now has $60.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $527.56. About 31,839 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 57 shares. Moreover, Cim Limited Liability Company has 4.29% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). C Worldwide Grp Incorporated Hldgs A S invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 1St Source Bancshares, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,970 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 0% stake. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company New York owns 483 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department stated it has 5,545 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, Paradigm Cap Management Ny has 0.1% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,000 shares. Moreover, Manchester Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 351 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.19% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1.34M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.23% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Republic Investment Incorporated reported 0.24% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Trust Advisors Lp holds 71,908 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation invested in 81,827 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.09 million activity. Another trade for 4,974 shares valued at $2.65M was made by Myriam Curet on Tuesday, July 23. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, February 4. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94M.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 22 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $625 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 55.89 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.