Scott & Selber Decreased Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $2.42 Million; American Wtr Wks Co Ne (AWK) Shareholder Howland Capital Management Has Upped Position by $721,032

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 4,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $7.76 during the last trading session, reaching $516.19. About 15,791 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc Ne (AWK) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 6,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 131,014 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 124,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $117.02. About 1.64 million shares traded or 84.50% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 193,934 shares to 106,513 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,897 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 54.68 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.