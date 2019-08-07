Scotiabank Initiated Banco Macro (BMA)’s Coverage with $55.0000 Target; Synaptics Has 1.1 Sentiment

Scotiabank analyst has begun coverage with a Sector Underperform rating on Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) today and set a price target of $55.0000. The company’s shares opened today at 0.

Synaptics Inc (SYNA) investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 85 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 77 reduced and sold their holdings in Synaptics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 32.70 million shares, down from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Synaptics Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 59 Increased: 53 New Position: 32.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated for 339,374 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 92,150 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 1.24% invested in the company for 283,415 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 0.81% in the stock. West Coast Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 79,722 shares.

Analysts await Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 114.29% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Synaptics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -119.15% negative EPS growth.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. It has a 47.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications.

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking services and products to individuals and corporate clients in Argentina. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. It offers various retail services and products, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines , and money transfers. It has a 9.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers.

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.15 earnings per share, up 6.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.02 per share. BMA’s profit will be $137.46M for 7.71 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.87% negative EPS growth.

