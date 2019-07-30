Scotia Capital Upped Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Value Rose While City Holding Company Increased by $368,160 Its Stake

City Holding Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,706 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 12,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 2.22M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 215,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 812,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.86M, up from 596,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 3.17 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier Associates Inc stated it has 34,673 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 0.63% stake. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,700 shares. Sandler Mgmt invested in 69,917 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Fca Corporation Tx accumulated 0.11% or 1,811 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding reported 620,677 shares. Garde Capital has 0.07% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,779 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Company reported 3,396 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 115,108 shares. Pinnacle Limited Com stated it has 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Centre Asset Mngmt Lc has 2.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 55,570 shares. Bellecapital Ltd holds 3.45% or 34,767 shares in its portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland has invested 0.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dubuque Retail Bank And holds 0.82% or 32,574 shares in its portfolio. Oak Assocs Limited Oh accumulated 9,502 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company has invested 1.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Harbour Inv Mgmt Counsel Ltd Company stated it has 3.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tokio Marine Asset Co Ltd reported 0.11% stake. Delphi Ma holds 1.54% or 30,800 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meyer Handelman owns 467,200 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 76,925 shares. 131,703 are owned by Petrus Trust Lta. Wilkins Counsel holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 25,649 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation invested in 0.03% or 50,865 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has 4.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 2.22 million shares or 1% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Security Tru invested in 1.66% or 95,778 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.